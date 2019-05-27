SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — San Francisco police are investigating a shooting that began on San Francisco streets before moving to Highway 101 near Millbrae, police said.
At around 5:35 p.m. Monday evening, SFPD officers responded to southbound Highway 101, near the Millbrae off-ramp, to meet with a California Highway Patrol unit that responded to a shooting call, SFPD officer Rueca said. CHP found a vehicle pulled over on the shoulder and discovered that the person sitting inside was a shooting victim, who had been shot earlier in San Francisco.
The victim was shot at Sweeny St. and Barneveld Ave. in the city’s Portola district, police said.
Police said they were conducting a preliminary investigation and did not know the status of the victim on Monday evening.
The victim’s vehicle was towed to a police station.
No other details were immediately available.