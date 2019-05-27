Filed Under:Alum Rock Park, Missing Hiker, San Jose Fire Department, San Jose News, Search and Rescue

SAN JOSE (CBS SF) — A search is underway for a hiker who was reported missing in Alum Rock Park in San Jose, police said.

San Jose police officers received a call regarding a lost adult male inside the park around 2:10 p.m. Monday afternoon. San Jose Fire and Search and Rescue teams are searching the park for the man.

The missing hiker was separated from a group of three, according to San Jose Fire. A Cal Fire helicopter and an ambulance are on the scene as crews continue to search.

No other details were immediately available.

