Filed Under:Santa Cruz, Stabbing, Teenager Critical

SANTA CRUZ (CBS SF) – Police in Santa Cruz are investigating a stabbing that left a 17-year-old in critical condition Sunday.

Officers with the Santa Cruz Police Department responded Sunday at 6:41 p.m. to a report of a fight in the area of Third and Kaye streets.

When officers arrived at the scene, everyone involved in the incident had already fled from the area, police said.

A 17-year-old male victim suffering from several stab wounds to the arms and torso was taken from the initial scene to a hospital.

The victim, a Watsonville resident, was then airlifted to a nearby trauma center for treatment and was in critical but stable condition Sunday night.

Police did get a description of the vehicle and the people involved in the incident, and officers were able to detain five subjects possibly involved in the fight.

The subjects were found at a motel where the vehicle was ultimately located, police said.

