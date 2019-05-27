ROHNERT PARK (CBS SF) – A 36-year-old transient was arrested Sunday on a felony warrant, and allegedly found in possession of explosives, weapons, drugs and burglary tools, Rohnert Park police said.
Michael Rafael Digesti was contacted by Rohnert Park police about 12:30 p.m. Sunday at a parking lot on Southwest Boulevard. Police discovered Digesti was wanted on a felony Post Release Community Supervision warrant out of Sonoma County.
Digesti was taken into custody for the warrant, and during a search of his belongings police found a small homemade explosive device, a stun gun, methamphetamine, heroin, drug paraphernalia and burglary tools.
The Sonoma County Sheriff’s Department’s Bomb Squad came to the Southwest Boulevard parking lot to collect the device.
Digesti was booked into the Sonoma County Main Adult Detention Facility on the felony warrant, and on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance, suspicion of possession of drug paraphernalia, suspicion of possession of burglary tools, suspicion of possession of an explosive device and for being a felon in possession of a stun gun.
