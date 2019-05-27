Comments
SAN RAFAEL (CBS SF) – Crews are at the scene of a water main break Monday morning that has caused street flooding in San Rafael.
As of 9:20 a.m., motorists should avoid the areas of Mt. Freitas Parkway at Las Gallinas Avenue, Los Gamos and Northgate drives while repairs are under way, according to San Rafael police.
The Marin Municipal Water District has dispatched crews to the scene, according to a release from police.
