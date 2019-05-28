Filed Under:Coughing, Coughing Attack, Crash, Santa Rosa, Santa Rosa News, Santa Rosa Police, SUV

SANTA ROSA – An SUV slammed through the window of a home in Santa Rosa after the driver was hit with a coughing attack, according to police.

Santa Rosa Police posted pictures of the home on Facebook which show the red SUV halfway through the front window of the one-story home.

According to the post, the driver accidentally hit the accelerator while backing out.

“The driver … had a coughing attack, which sent his vehicle flying into his neighbors (sic) home!” police wrote.

No one was injured.

