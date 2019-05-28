  • KPIX 5On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    11:35 PMThe Late Show with Stephen Colbert
    12:37 AMThe Late Late Show with James Corden
    01:37 AMKPIX 5 News @ 11pm
    02:12 AMPaid Program
    02:42 AMPaid Program
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Decriminalization, Drugs, Legalizing Mushrooms, Magic Mushrooms, Oakland City Council, Oakland news, psychedelic mushrooms, Public Safety Committee

OAKLAND (CBS SF) — The city of Oakland is one step closer to legalizing psychedelic mushrooms, following on the heels of Denver, which recently became the first U.S. city to decriminalize them.

Around 10 p.m. Tuesday evening, the Oakland City Council’s Public Safety Committee voted to pass the measure forward to the full city council. The meeting was decided by 3 Yes votes, 0 No votes and 1 Absentee vote to move the bill forward.

The measure, which was introduced by councilmember Noel Gallo, would not only end arrests for possession of psychedelic mushrooms, but also for a host of other plant and fungi-based substances.

Although the drugs are still illegal on a federal level, this measure would push them down as a low-priority drug for Oakland police and prosecutors.

The city council is expected to look at the proposal sometime next week and cast a final vote.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s