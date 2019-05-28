OAKLAND (CBS SF) — The city of Oakland is one step closer to legalizing psychedelic mushrooms, following on the heels of Denver, which recently became the first U.S. city to decriminalize them.
Around 10 p.m. Tuesday evening, the Oakland City Council’s Public Safety Committee voted to pass the measure forward to the full city council. The meeting was decided by 3 Yes votes, 0 No votes and 1 Absentee vote to move the bill forward.
The measure, which was introduced by councilmember Noel Gallo, would not only end arrests for possession of psychedelic mushrooms, but also for a host of other plant and fungi-based substances.
Although the drugs are still illegal on a federal level, this measure would push them down as a low-priority drug for Oakland police and prosecutors.
The city council is expected to look at the proposal sometime next week and cast a final vote.