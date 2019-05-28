SAN CARLOS (CBS SF) — A 34-year-old Pleasanton man was arrested Monday for the attempted murder of a teenager with a baseball bat, the San Mateo County Sheriff’s Office said.
At around 5:28 p.m. Monday evening, the suspect, Payam Nia, entered the open garage of a home in the 200 block of Loma Road and armed himself with a baseball bat.
A teenage male victim walked through the garage and Nia struck him in the head with the bat. Nia instructed the victim to be quiet before fleeing the scene. The incident appeared to be an unprovoked attack, police said.
SMCSO conducted an extensive search of the neighborhood and the Eaton Park area. A SMCSO canine located Nia and he was then apprehended and transported to a local hospital for medical treatment. He was booked into San Mateo County Jail.
The teenage victim was also transported to a local hospital for medical treatment and is expected to make a full recovery.
Police said the victim and suspect did not apparently know each other. SMCSO is investigating the motive behind the crime.