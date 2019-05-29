LA HONDA (CBS SF) – Two La Honda men were arrested last week when deputies found a large amount of illegal rifles, ammunition, high-capacity magazines, body armor, an active pipe bomb, and equipment for manufacturing firearms in the residence they shared, San Mateo County sheriff’s officials said Tuesday.

Deputies had come to the home in the 800 block of Portola State Park Road at 6 p.m. last Thursday to conduct a parole search of 33-year-old Sean Collins.

During the search, they found numerous items believed to be used in manufacturing weapons in a common room, according to the sheriff’s office.

The occupants of the house were detained and a search warrant was obtained so investigators could search the rest of the house. The cache of weapons and a pipe bomb were found in the room of Karl Waltenbaugh, 40, who had his 1-year-old child in the room with him.

The San Mateo County Sheriff’s Office bomb squad rendered the explosive safe and an on-call agent from the federal Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives assisted in the collection of evidence.

Waltenbaugh was arrested and booked into jail on suspicion of felony possession of an assault rifle and a destructive device, and child endangerment. Collins was arrested for parole violation and a $15,000 warrant.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to call an anonymous tip line at (800) 547-2700.

© Copyright 2019 CBS Broadcasting Inc. and Bay City News Service. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.