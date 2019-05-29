



By Dave Pehling

SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — Longtime Bay Area punk rock fixture Doug “Sluggo” Cawley may be best known for his extended stint leading hilarious, cross-dressing trash punk band the Grannies under the stage name Lois “Common” Denominator, but he has worn many hats over his almost three decades on the local scene. Cawley moved to San Francisco in 1990 after cutting his teeth in the Boston-area bands Oddly Enough and Hullabaloo during the mid-to-late 1980s.

Once here, the guitarist founded in ’90s outfit Ain’t with future wife/singer Laurian Rhodes which released four albums and became a standby of the SF punk scene for much of the decade until splitting up in 1998. While the Grannies have been his main creative outlet, Sluggo also had a hand in the imprints Dead Teenager Records (co-founded with Zeke drummer Donnie Paycheck) and Wondertaker Records.

While the Grannies have been largely quiet since the release of the live split album Lords and Ladies released in 2016 with regular touring partners the Upper Crust outside of a few local appearances, last year Sluggo announced plans for his new recording project REQ’D (pronounced “wrecked”). Taking a more roots-minded singer/songwriter approach. Sluggo enlisted a variety of collaborators in the studio including his wife Laurian, guitarist Anthony Pulsipher, bassist David Flores and the son of Iggy Pop/Tin Machine drummer Tony Sales among others.

Putting his heart on his sleeve for a batch of surprisingly fragile and introspective tunes collected on Fall in Love on Hate Street, the songwriter explores a mix of original bar-band balladry that echoes Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers along with a few covers of tunes made famous by Nick Cave, Townes Van Zandt and Bonnie Tyler. The band plays songs from their new album at the Ivy Room in Albany this Saturday night, joined by local queer indie/punk group LadyKillers and reformed SF punk veterans the Screaming Bloody Marys.

REQ’D

Saturday, June 1, 8 p.m. $8-$10

The Ivy Room