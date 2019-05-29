OAKLAND (KPIX 5) – City crews in Oakland are working to tackle a massive backlog of pothole repairs.
Mayor Libby Schaaf said Tuesday that they’ll work every day, for the next three weeks across the city.
Oakland is also investing $100 million over three years, to triple the pace of road repaving. The majority of that money will go toward smaller, local streets.
“It’s been hard for us to get to the smaller streets in the neighborhoods and that’s why those last couple hundred yards people drive are the bumpiest ones,” said Ryan Russo, director of the Oakland Department of Transportation. “And that’s where they’ve been breaking their cars.”
The backlog of pothole repair requests was more than 7,000 when the city announced a repair campaign last week.