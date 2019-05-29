  • KPIX 5On Air

Filed Under:berkeley news, Car accident, Pedestrian struck, Sacramento Street

BERKELEY (CBS SF) — A pedestrian was struck by a vehicle while crossing the street in Berkeley late Wednesday evening, according to Berkeley police.

Police said the person was hit while crossing the street near the intersection of Sacramento and Fairview Streets just after 9 p.m. The driver did stop to render aid and to cooperate with responders.

Police taped off the incident area and called it a “major traffic accident.” Police sent out an alert advising motorists to avoid Sacramento Street from Woolsey and 66th Streets to Harmon Street as they investigated.

The victim was rushed to a nearby hospital, but there was no word on their condition.

