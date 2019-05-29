WINDSOR (CBS SF) — The Sonoma County Sheriff’s Office is trying to identify a woman who was found dead in a mostly dry creek bed in April.
Deputies responded around 1 p.m. on April 20 to a creek near Chalk Hill and Leslie roads east of Windsor in unincorporated Sonoma County after a construction worker reported finding skeletal remains, sheriff’s Sgt. Spencer Crum said.
The woman wore a faded hospital wristband and had medical monitoring leads on her body, and the sheriff’s office is working with local hospitals to try to identify the woman, who may have left a hospital prematurely, Crum said.
It’s possible the woman was homeless and was swept away during the flooding in February, Crum said. An autopsy did not disclose any signs of foul play.