SAN RAFAEL (CBS SF) – San Rafael police arrested two men Wednesday on suspicion of possessing child pornography, a police lieutenant said.
The arrests came after police received information earlier this month about San Rafael residents who may in possession of child pornography. Police and other local and federal law enforcement agencies served five search warrants, three in San Rafael and two in unincorporated Sonoma County, Lt. Dan Fink said.
Lorenzo Tziquin Tambriz, 30, of San Rafael, was arrested on suspicion of possession of obscene material of a minor. John Cazier Blecka, 64, of San Rafael, was arrested on suspicion of sending or sending obscene material of a minor under 18 and possession or distribution of material depicting sex with a minor under 18, Fink said.
Electronics were seized at each residence and examined for child pornography. The electronic devices will be sent to the Northern California Computer Crimes Task Force for further investigation, Fink said.
Additional cases are under investigation and more arrests may be made, according to Fink.
