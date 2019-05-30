SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — Two suspects in the murder and dismemberment of a 73-year-old San Francisco man have been arrested in Beijing after a pursuit across the Pacific by Homeland Security Investigations agents.
Homeland security officials said 44-year-old Douglas Lomas and 35-year-old Stephanie Ching, both of San Francisco were taken into custody for the murder of Ching’s father, Benedict Ching, after their plane landed at Beijing Capital International Airport.
“They were then flown to Virginia, where they were housed in the Loudoun Adult Detention Center in Leesburg, VA. (awaiting extradition back to San Francisco),” Homeland Security officials said in a release.
The couple were attempting to flee arrest warrants in San Francisco.
Police began investigating the disappearance of Benedict Ching when a missing person’s report was filed on May 20th. A co-worker contacted a family member telling then that Ching had not shown up for work for several days.
His dismembered body was found inside a freezer at his home on the 100 block of Del Monte St. after officers arrived for a welfare check. Investigators then identified Lomas and Stephanie Ching as suspects and issued arrests warrants.
Police developed information that the pair was attempting to flee to China and HSI was asked to assist in their capture.
Anyone with information is asked to call the SFPD Tip Line at 1-415-575-4444 or Text a Tip to TIP411 and begin the text message with SFPD.