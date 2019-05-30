SAN JOSE (CBS SF) — Three men were arrested in East San Jose on Sunday for allegedly trafficking a 14-year-old girl and two other women, police reported Thursday.

The 14-year-old victim reported the incident to police through a crisis text hotline and said she was being held against her will for prostitution.

Police responded to a Motel 6 at 2560 Fontaine Road at 7:42 p.m. and located the girl. An investigation discovered that she had been reported running away from Flint, Michigan to Chicago on Sept. 1, 2018. There, she was kidnapped and taken to Gary, Indiana, and then to several cities in California, where she was forced into prostitution.

The second victim endured similar circumstances, and the third would have been forced to prostitute herself if police hadn’t intervened, officers said. The unidentified women are aged 20 and 23 years old.

Christopher Johnson, 39 of Sacramento, and Antoine Williams, 43 of Merrillville, Indiana, were arrested and booked into Santa Clara County jail for alleged felony human trafficking, pimping and pandering and kidnapping.

Curtis Russell, 59 of Natomas, was booked on suspicion of human trafficking and pimping and pandering.

Police believe there may be additional victims, and asked anyone with information to contact Detective Gurbaksh Sohal or Sgt. Tony Ruelas at stopslavery@sanjoseca.gov, or the anonymous tip line at (408) 947-7867.

© Copyright 2019 CBS Broadcasting Inc. and Bay City News Service. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.