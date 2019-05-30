SAN MATEO (CBS SF) – A husband and wife have pleaded not guilty to human trafficking charges for allegedly arranging for a woman to come to the U.S. to work for them as a nanny and then forcing her to also work in their dental practice, San Mateo County prosecutors said Thursday.

Maria Chuapoco De Los Reyes and Ricardo Fernando De Los Reyes entered the pleas Wednesday to charges that include human trafficking, conspiracy and grand theft, according to the district attorney’s office.

Prosecutors said the pair arranged for the victim to come work for them as a nanny, then said she was required to work for them for 10 years or she would owe them $10,000. They also allegedly took the victim’s passport.

In addition to nanny duties, the two defendants allegedly made the victim work in their dental practice, cleaning and doing bookkeeping. The case spans from May 2009 to November 2015, when the victim talked to a co-worker about what was happening, prosecutors said.

The pair remains out of custody on $250,000 bail. When reached, Maria Chuapoco De Los Reyes declined to comment on the case.

© Copyright 2019 CBS Broadcasting Inc. and Bay City News Service. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.