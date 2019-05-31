(KPIX 5) — Need ideas for your weekend? For those of you in the North Bay, the Healdsburg Jazz Festival kicks off downtown this weekend. It’s got a great line up- not to mention wine country’s top sips.
In San Francisco, the 43rd Annual Union Street Fair is happening in Cow Hollow. There will be plenty of food and fun to be had.
In Santa Clara it’s your chance to get on the field at Levi’s Stadium. Not for a game, but for a picnic. Bring a basket and enjoy the sunshine!
In the East Bay, the Walnut Creek Art and Wine Festival will have “music and entertainment for the entire family, distinctive hand-made crafts and works of art from more than 200 artisans, award-winning local and regional wines and microbrews, ethnic and traditional festival food…and a Kids Zone.”
The San Leandro Cherry Festival and Parade is a good option closer to the Bay. Anything cherries you can find there, as well as crafts, music and a farmers market. Enjoy!