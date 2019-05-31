SANTA ROSA (CBS SF) — Police and school officials in Santa Rosa confirmed late Friday morning that Santa Rosa High School has been put on lockdown after a report of a student with a handgun.

Police issued a statement shortly before 11 a.m. to inform parents of students at the school that said they were “currently investigating an incident at Santa Rosa High School.”

Parents need to be aware that Santa Rosa High School is currently on lockdown due to police activity https://t.co/S0UnAKFIjj — Santa Rosa Police (@SantaRosaPolice) May 31, 2019

Police said the lockdown and shelter in place order were precautionary. Friday evening is the graduation ceremony is scheduled for seniors.

According to comments on social media, there were unconfirmed reports of a subject with a gun on Mendocino Avenue near the school that prompted the lockdown.

Shortly before 12 p.m., Santa Rosa police provided an update that stated over 20 officers where at the high school campus conducting a search after a report of a student seen on campus with a handgun.

Police said that there were no threats of violence and no one had been injured. The search of the school was ongoing.

Parents were informed to go to the Big Lots parking lot at 2055 Mendocino Avenue to meet with officers on the scene and get additional information. They should not go to the school. Students were not being released yet as of 12 p.m.

School authorities at Santa Rosa Junior Collage have also locked down that campus. An email alert sent out by the school instructed anyone on the campus to find a safe location out of sight, away from windows and barricade themselves behind secured doors. Individuals were also told to remain quiet and to listen for and follow instructions from emergency personnel.

Anyone not already on campus was advised to stay away from the school.