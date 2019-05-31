VALLEJO (CBS SF) – Police are investigating the discovery of human remains found Wednesday inside a burned Vallejo home.
Police received a report Wednesday that Kimberlon Janiene Bernard, 37, of Vallejo was missing. Their investigation led to a residence at 156 Sawyer St., Lt. Jason Potts said.
When police arrived at the home it was engulfed in flames, and the Vallejo Fire Department extinguished the suspicious fire, Potts said. The human remains were found during a search of the residence, and the identity of the deceased is unknown, Potts said.
Police detectives and fire investigators are investigating the cause and origin of the fire, Potts said.
Anyone with information about Bernard or the fire on Sawyer Street is asked to call detective Scott Yates at (707) 648-4533 of detective Craig Long at (707) 648-4514.
