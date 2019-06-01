Comments
SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) – A protester stormed the stage and grabbed Democratic presidential candidate Kamala Harris’s mic before a crowd at the ‘Big Ideas’ forum, in San Francisco.
Senator Harris was whisked off the stage as others tried to wrest the microphone away from the man as he tried to address the crowd. He was soon hauled off by security.
The audience chanted for Harris to come back. She did.
No one was hurt.
The animal rights group Direct Action Everywhere has claimed responsibility for the disruption.