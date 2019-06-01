BERKELEY (CBS SF) — One woman died and four others were injured in a fiery crash that involved five vehicles Friday night near downtown Berkeley,

A 36-year-old woman killed in the crash has been identified as Luvette Monarque of North Hollywood, the Alameda County Coroner’s Office said Saturday.

The crash, reported at 11:47 p.m. in the 2200 block of Haste Street, was triggered by a speeding Tesla that hit a Ford Fiesta and a Dodge pickup truck, police said.

The Fiesta was pushed into two parked cars and caught fire.

Monarque was one of four passengers in the Fiesta and was sitting in the back seat, officials said.

Both Monarque and a 32-year-old woman sitting next to her had to be extricated from the car, authorities said. The other woman was in critical condition on Saturday.

The two other passengers in the Fiesta were also hospitalized.

In addition The Tesla had five people inside and one was hospitalized after the crash, according to police.

Alcohol or drugs were not considered factors in the crash, but police said speed contributed to the collision.

The driver of the Tesla was cooperating with investigators.

© Copyright 2019 CBS Broadcasting Inc. and Bay City News Service. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed