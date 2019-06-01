WATCH LIVE:The California Democrats 2019 State Convention Beginning Sat At 10 a.m.
Surveillance video shows a suspect fleeing a Pacifica liquor store strike a man with a car. (Pacifica Police via Twitter)

PACIFICA (CBS SF) — Police are searching for a theft suspect who seriously injured a store clerk while fleeing the scene in Pacifica on Friday afternoon.

Officers and firefighters responded at 2:20 p.m. to the Eureka Square Shopping Center at 20 Eureka Drive to reports of a crash involving a vehicle and a pedestrian.

They learned the pedestrian was an employee at Oceana Market, and had been trying to intervene in a theft from the store when they were struck.

The three female suspects escaped the scene with an undisclosed amount of bottled liquor in a white newer model sedan and drove north on Oceana Boulevard.

Police said the suspect intentionally struck the clerk, and that the car may have been a BMW. The store clerk suffered serious injuries and was hospitalized, according to police.

The investigation is ongoing and anyone with information is asked to contact police at (650) 738-7314.

