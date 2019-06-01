WATCH LIVE:The California Democrats 2019 State Convention Beginning Sat At 10 a.m.
Filed Under:California Democratic Convention, California Democratic Party, Campaign 2020, Kamala Harris, politics, Sen. Kamala Harris

SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — Two people were injured Saturday afternoon after a vehicle crashed into two other cars before colliding with a building in San Francisco’s Mission District, police said.

Officers responding to the wreck at 1:53 p.m. found a vehicle had crashed into a vacant building at 17th and Mission streets. The driver of the vehicle was hospitalized with life-threatening injuries, police said.

Before hitting the building, the vehicle hit two other cars. One other driver sustained minor injuries in the crash, but no other injuries were reported.

The crash is under investigation, police said.

© Copyright 2019 CBS Broadcasting Inc. and Bay City News Service. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s