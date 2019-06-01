SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — Two people were injured Saturday afternoon after a vehicle crashed into two other cars before colliding with a building in San Francisco’s Mission District, police said.
Officers responding to the wreck at 1:53 p.m. found a vehicle had crashed into a vacant building at 17th and Mission streets. The driver of the vehicle was hospitalized with life-threatening injuries, police said.
Before hitting the building, the vehicle hit two other cars. One other driver sustained minor injuries in the crash, but no other injuries were reported.
The crash is under investigation, police said.
