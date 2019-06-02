Comments
SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — No one was injured but five adults were displaced in a house fire in the Richmond District of San Francisco Sunday night, firefighters said on social media.
The fire was reported at 7:44 p.m. at a house at 571 Third Ave., the San Francisco Fire Department reported. The fire was contained by 8:15 p.m.
The cause is under investigation.
The American Red Cross and San Francisco City Services are working to help the five adults who were displaced by the fire.
© Copyright 2019 CBS Broadcasting Inc. and Bay City News Service. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.