SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — No one was injured but five adults were displaced in a house fire in the Richmond District of San Francisco Sunday night, firefighters said on social media.

The fire was reported at 7:44 p.m. at a house at 571 Third Ave., the San Francisco Fire Department reported. The fire was contained by 8:15 p.m.

The cause is under investigation.

The American Red Cross and San Francisco City Services are working to help the five adults who were displaced by the fire.

