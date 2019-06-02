WALNUT CREEK (CBS SF) — Police are currently investigating an officer involved shooting in Walnut Creek, the department said in a Tweet on Sunday evening.

The shooting occurred near the area of Arlene Lane and Orchard Lane, police said.

Neighbors in the area said the man shot by police has struggled with mental illness for years. They said though he sometimes has outbursts, his parents constantly told neighbors not to worry about him.

“The parents have said, ‘Be aware that our son has a mental condition and don’t be afraid,'” said Eldon Hawksworth.

“He’s amazing,” said Lisa Angus through tears. “I’ve known him since he was four. He’s got a heart of gold and he’s just an amazing kid.”

Someone ended up calling police on the young man on Sunday evening before he was shot by at least one officer. Paramedics rushed the man to the hospital, where his parents stood by his side.

“They’re at the hospital with him. We don’t know much more than that. We just know that they’re there,” said Jenny Schneider.

Walnut Creek police did not elaborate on the details of the shooting on Sunday evening. Investigators remained on scene to collect evidence. The man was not identified.