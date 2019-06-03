Comments
SANTA CLARA (CBS SF) — Police in Santa Clara County have closed off El Camino Real at Monroe Street after a gas leak was reported Monday afternoon.
The gas line broke around 2:30 p.m., according to fire officials. El Camino Real is currently shut down between Lafayette and Lincoln streets.
Police are currently on scene and the Madison Place apartment complex was under a shelter-in-place order.
PG&E officials are containing the leak and fire officials said at 4:22 p.m. that the roadway is estimated to reopen in about one hour.
