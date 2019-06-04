SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) – A man had his car stolen by someone who responded to an online advertisement for the vehicle in San Francisco’s Portola neighborhood on Monday afternoon, police said.
The carjacking occurred around 1 p.m. in the 600 block of Goettingen Street.
The 49-year-old victim met up with the suspect, a man believed to be in his mid 20s who had responded to the Internet ad, according to police.
The suspect asked the victim to get out of the vehicle, and after he did so, the suspect pushed him, got into the car and drove away, police said.
The suspect and vehicle had not been found as of Tuesday morning and detailed descriptions of them were not immediately released by police.
The victim was uninjured during the theft. Anyone with information about the case is asked to call the Police Department’s anonymous tip line at (415) 575-4444 or to send a tip by text message to TIP411 with “SFPD” at the start of the message.