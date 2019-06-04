OAKLAND (CBS SF) — Injured star Kevin Durant will miss Game 3 of the NBA Finals, but Klay Thompson was listed as day-to-day with an injured hamstring and took part in the Golden State Warriors shootaround Tuesday.

Golden State Warriors head coach Steve Kerr said Durant was definitely out and Thompson was day-to-day.

“He (Thompson) says he’s feeling well and that he’s feeling a lot better today than he did yesterday,” Kerr said. “He thinks he will be ready to go, but as I said the other night, Klay is always going to say he’s ready to go. What we will have to determine is what’s the if he plays. Are we risking anything? If the training staff feels good about his ability to go out there and play without making things worse then he’ll play.”

“If there is a risk, we will give him the next couple days to heal.”

While Kerr did not give a timetable for Durant’s return, it appears it may happen soon. Kerr said the All-Star forward would workout Tuesday away from the glare of the media lights at the Warriors practice facility.

“Kevin is going to get on the floor at the practice facility,” he said. “He’ll be getting in some work. He’s out for tomorrow but improving.”

Thompson went down with a strained hamstring late in the Warriors’ 109-104 Game 2 victory in Toronto. After the game, cameras caught Thompson outside the lockerroom, thigh very wrapped with ice packs, high-fiving teammates and trading taunts with hip-hop star and Raptors fan Drake.

If both Durant — who has been out since Game 5 of the Houston series — and Thompson can’t go Wednesday, Kerr will have to come up with 50-plus points from his reserves and other starters.

It also would mean Toronto coach Nick Nurse could implement a box-and-one zone on Warriors sharpshooter Steph Curry. Toronto used the box-and-one in the final six minutes of the fourth quarter Sunday, grinding Golden State’s offense to a halt.

In the Finals, Thompson is averaging 23 points, three assists and five rebounds a contest. He also is also a vital defensive cog helping to slow down Toronto star Kwahi Leonard.