MOUNTAIN VIEW (CBS SF) – A man tried pantsing a woman who was walking down the street wearing shorts in Mountain View Monday afternoon, police said.
The 40-year-old Mountain View woman was walking east on Diericx Drive near Franklin Avenue at 12:40 p.m. when the man ran up behind her, tried to pull her shorts down and ran away north on Franklin Avenue when she screamed.
Police were not able to find the man when they responded to the scene and searched for him.
The suspect was described as a young white man with a black baseball cap, a black and gray horizontal striped shirt, black shorts and black shoes. He is between 5 feet 8 inches and 6 feet tall, the victim told police.
Anyone with information is asked to call Detective Robert Medina at (650) 903-6189.
