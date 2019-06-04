SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — Police in San Francisco are investigating a possible hate crime attack reported Sunday after events at the state Democratic convention in the city.

Police cited 27-year-old Griffin Murray of San Francisco on suspicion of two counts of misdemeanor battery and released him, but his case has been assigned to the San Francisco Special Investigations Division, which handles hate crimes.

Officers said they responded to a report of a battery around 12:50 a.m. in the 500 block of Howard Street. They spoke to two men, 21 and 23, who told them that the suspect, later identified as Murray, had made a homophobic slur before striking them in the face.

Officers stopped and detained Murray nearby. Police will be conferring with the San Francisco District Attorney’s Office about the case.

Former San Francisco Supervisor David Campos wrote on Facebook about the attack and shared an account of it written by a friend of the victims.

“Any hate crime is unacceptable,” Campos wrote. “That it would happen in San Francisco is heartbreaking and infuriating.”

He wrote, “San Francisco has a long history of embracing the LGBTQ Community and has zero tolerance for any homophobic, transphobic or racist act. Unfortunately, hate still exists in our society, especially in these times, and even here in progressive San Francisco.”

Anyone who has more information about the crime can call the San Francisco Police Department tip line at (415) 575-4444 or text a tip to TIP411, beginning the message with “SFPD.”

