SANTA CRUZ (CBS SF) – The Santa Cruz County Animal Shelter will offer free spay or neuter surgeries and microchips during the month of June for husky and husky mix dogs living in the county.
Pet owners can register for the procedures at both shelter locations: 1001 Rodriguez St. in Santa Cruz and 580 Airport Blvd. in Watsonville. They will be asked to present proof of Santa Cruz County residency.
The shelter requires that dogs be vaccinated for rabies and have completed a blood panel test if they are 7 years old or older to receive the free surgery.
The treated dogs will receive a preoperative exam by a veterinarian, pain medication, and dissolvable sutures.
The shelter hopes to combat the high number of husky and husky mix dogs surrendered to shelters by providing the services, which alter the behavior of the animals.
According to the shelter, unaltered pets can be more destructive and high-strung around other dogs.
The shelter also said that spaying and neutering surgeries have been found to lengthen the life expectancy of dogs: neutered male dogs live 18 percent longer than unneutered dogs, and spayed dogs live 23 percent longer than unspayed ones.
For more information, people can visit www.scanimalshelter.org.
