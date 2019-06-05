ANTIOCH (CBS SF) – A 24-year-old man walked into a hospital Tuesday evening with serious injuries from a stabbing in Antioch, police said.
The victim walked into the emergency room of a hospital around 6 p.m. and provided limited information about the stabbing, which was determined to have occurred on the street in the 1200 block of Prewett Ranch Drive near Dallas Ranch Park.
The man was initially considered to be in critical condition and was transported to a separate trauma center. Antioch police said Wednesday that he is now expected to survive his injuries.
No arrest has been announced and police did not release any information about a possible suspect in the stabbing. Anyone with information is asked to call the Antioch police non-emergency line at (925) 778-2441 or to text a tip to 274637 (CRIMES) using the keyword ANTIOCH.
