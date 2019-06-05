  • KPIX 5On Air

SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — A major power outage at Los Angeles International Airport is affecting flights at the three major Bay Area airports, airport officials said Wednesday evening.

Below is a list of flights affected at San Francisco, Oakland and San Jose Mineta International Airports:

  • SFO: 1 Southwest departure cancelled, 2 Southwest arrivals cancelled
  • OAK: 2 Southwest departures cancelled
  • SJ: 3 Southwest departures cancelled, 1 arrival delayed

The power disruption affected LAX Terminals 1, 7 and 8, the airport said on Twitter, but the Terminal 7 power came on around 9:30 p.m.

Around 9:40 p.m., Southwest Airlines announced that all outbound flights from LAX will be delayed.

CBS Los Angeles reported that flights had passengers waiting for hours, afraid that they’d miss trips.

According to LAX, the outage started around 6:10 p.m. after a power surge caused for equipment to be rebooted, leaving passengers stuck on the tarmac. The outage affected mostly Southwest and United Airlines passengers.

