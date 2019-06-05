  • KPIX 5On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    07:00 AMCBS This Morning
    09:00 AMLet's Make a Deal
    10:00 AMThe Price Is Right
    11:00 AMThe Young and the Restless
    12:00 PMKPIX 5 News at Noon with Kenny Choi and Michelle Griego
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Bear, Bear sightings, Cotati, Rohnert Park

ROHNERT PARK (CBS SF) – A brown bear has been sighted in a Rohnert Park neighborhood on Wednesday morning, according to department of public safety officials.

Officers said the bear was seen near Lorraine Court in southeast Rohnert Park. It was spotted moving towards an unincorporated part of Sonoma County and appeared non-aggressive.

The public is advised not to approached the bear if they see it and to call 911 or (707) 584-2612.

© Copyright 2019 CBS Broadcasting Inc. and Bay City News Service. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s