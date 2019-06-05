Comments
ROHNERT PARK (CBS SF) – A brown bear has been sighted in a Rohnert Park neighborhood on Wednesday morning, according to department of public safety officials.
Officers said the bear was seen near Lorraine Court in southeast Rohnert Park. It was spotted moving towards an unincorporated part of Sonoma County and appeared non-aggressive.
The public is advised not to approached the bear if they see it and to call 911 or (707) 584-2612.
