CUPERTINO (CBS SF) – Developers are suing Apple over costs associated with selling apps on the company’s app store.
The suit accuses the Cupertino-based tech giant of monopolizing app distribution, and claims the plaintiffs are forced to sell their iOS apps through the app store.
The company kicked off its Worldwide Developers Conference Monday, where executives previewed a large set of privacy and speed-focused changes to the company’s phone and computer software, some intended to help it diversify to offset eroding sales of its bedrock product, the iPhone.
Apple also unveiled several new apps for its smartwatch, including independent apps that don’t rely on the iPhone. The App Store will be available on the watch, making it possible for people to find and download apps right on their watch — expanding the availability of purchases that generate commissions for Apple.
Apple says it doesn’t comment on active lawsuits.