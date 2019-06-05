SAN MATEO (CBS SF) – A 27-year-old man has been sentenced to more than 32 years in prison for his role in the death of his girlfriend’s 18-month-old son in 2014, San Mateo County prosecutors said Wednesday.

A jury in April convicted Marco Antonio Alvarado-Cisneros of involuntary manslaughter and assault on a child causing death for the killing of Dante Nava on Aug. 12, 2014.

San Mateo County Superior Court Judge Clifford Cretan sentenced Alvarado-Cisneros on Tuesday to 32 years and four months in state prison.

The case happened when Alvarado-Cisneros and his girlfriend lived together in an apartment just outside of Redwood City and the girlfriend left Dante in his care and went to work, prosecutors said.

Hours later, Alvarado-Cisneros called 911 to report that the child was unconscious, not breathing and may have had a seizure. He told paramedics that Dante may have fallen off the bed when he turned away for a moment, according to the district attorney’s office.

Dante was pronounced dead shortly afterward and an autopsy determined he had suffered multiple injuries, including a massive subdural hematoma, hemorrhages to his retinas, bruises on his body and several adult bite marks, prosecutors said.

His girlfriend initially did not cooperate with investigators and the pair continued living together for months afterward and had a child together, but she eventually came forward and said Alvarado-Cisneros had repeatedly abused her.

The ensuing investigation led to prosecutors charging him with murder, although the jury in April found him not guilty, choosing instead to convict him of the lesser involuntary manslaughter charge.

His defense attorney was not immediately available Wednesday to comment on the case.

© Copyright 2019 CBS Broadcasting Inc. and Bay City News Service. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.