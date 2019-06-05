MORGAN HILL (CBS SF) – Morgan Hill police determined Tuesday that a small deer found mauled to death was killed by a mountain lion.
Police said they responded Tuesday to a report of a deer carcass found on Fountain Oaks Drive.
An animal services officer met with the resident who reported the deer, and the officer examined the carcass.
Members of the California Department of Fish and Wildlife also arrived on scene and agreed with the officer that the bite marks and injuries on the carcass were most likely caused by a mountain lion.
The deer is the first reported possible victim of a mountain lion so far this year in Morgan Hill, according to police.
Anyone who may have more information related to the case can contact Detective Sgt. Bill Norman (669) 253-4982.
Report of sightings and encounters with mountain lions can be reported to the Morgan Hill Police Department at (408) 779-2101.
