SAN JOSE (CBS SF) – A boy was thrown from a car and killed in South San Jose early Thursday morning after the vehicle crashed into a cement guardrail and spun out, according to police.

Shortly before 3:45 a.m., the gold 1999 Toyota Camry was headed north on Monterey Road at Palm Avenue when it drifted into the southbound lanes and struck the guardrail in the roadway’s median, according to a San Jose police spokesman.

The Camry spun out and the victim, who was later pronounced dead at the scene, was thrown from the car’s rear passenger seat. The car then ran into another guardrail, this time on the side of the road.

A witness stopped and tried to help but the Camry fled north in the southbound lanes, police said.

California Highway Patrol officers stopped the car about 1.5 miles away at the intersection of Monterey Road and Bailey Avenue and detained the driver and passenger, two men whose names have not yet been released.

Investigators believe that alcohol and/or were factors in the crash, according to police.

The victim’s name is being withheld pending notification of his family, police said.

Anyone with information is asked to call Detective Matt Templeman at (408) 277-4654.

