SAN MATEO (CBS SF) – At least one person was arrested following a high-speed chase that ended in a rollover crash on northbound Interstate Highway 280 in unincorporated San Mateo County, according to the California Highway Patrol.
The CHP said the pursuit started at 11:10 p.m. as an officer attempted to pullover a red Mercedes-Benz on westbound state Highway 92 near I-280. The vehicle didn’t stop and continued northbound on I-280.
Officers pursued the vehicle in a chase that reached speed of more than 120 mph, according to the CHP, before it crashed and rolled over, coming to rest on the Black Mountain Road off-ramp.
The driver attempted to flee on foot through bushes but was captured. An ambulance was called to the scene, but the status of two other passengers in the vehicle wasn’t immediately provided, the CHP said.
