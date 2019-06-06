Comments
SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — A person was reportedly rescued from under a BART train at the Embarcadero Station in San Francisco Friday afternoon, the transit agency reported.
Trains were not stopping at the station, which remained open during the emergency response as of 1:15 p.m., BART spokesman Chris Filippi said.
A Millbrae-bound train was involved in the incident, Filippi said.
BART said that initial reports indicated the person was alive, and was successfully extricated at 1:34 p.m.
There were major delays in the in the SFO, Millbrae and Daly City direction.