VALLEJO (CBS SF) – A woman suffered major injuries in a vehicle collision in Vallejo Wednesday night, a police lieutenant said.
The 53-year-old Vallejo woman was driving a 2014 Kia Forte south on Lemon Street around 10:40 p.m. She was turning left onto eastbound Interstate Highway 780 when a 2002 Ford Explorer traveling west from Highway 780 struck the Kia at the intersection of Lemon Street, Lt. Michael Nichelini said.
The woman was extricated from the Kia and taken to a hospital, where she was in critical condition Wednesday night. The Ford Explorer driver suffered minor injuries, Nichelini said.
