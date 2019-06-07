  • KPIX 5On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    07:00 AMCBS This Morning
    09:00 AMLet's Make a Deal
    10:00 AMThe Price Is Right
    11:00 AMThe Young and the Restless
    12:00 PMKPIX 5 News at Noon with Kenny Choi and Michelle Griego
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Arrest, Car Theft, Loitering, Police chase, San Mateo, Stolen Car Chase

SAN MATEO (CBS SF) – San Mateo police on Tuesday arrested a 50-year-old man who was loitering in a parking lot, drove at an officer and then led authorities on a chase that ended in the Bay’s marshlands, according to police.

South San Francisco resident Jose Santiago Jr. was arrested at 10:07 p.m. Tuesday on suspicion of multiple offenses, including possession of drug paraphernalia, police said.

Officers had been patrolling the area of East Third Avenue and Anchor Road when they spotted a suspicious blue Honda Civic parked in a lot along the San Francisco Bay Trail.

Officers guessed the car had been stolen since its license plates were registered to a Chevrolet, police said.

As officers neared Santiago’s car, he fled the area and nearly struck an officer who was in the parking lot ordering him to stop, according to police.

Police pursued Santiago into Hayward, just east of the San Mateo-Hayward Bridge. He crashed into a fence and then ran down into the Bay’s marshlands, where police followed him.

Santiago was booked into San Mateo County Jail.

© Copyright 2019 CBS Broadcasting Inc. and Bay City News Service. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s