CAMPBELL (CBS SF) – Campbell police are searching for a man who was captured on surveillance video peeking into a child’s bedroom early Monday morning.

Video footage shows the man looking through the child’s window at 1:20 a.m. on Bismarck Drive and hoisting himself up to get a better view. The man fled the area after being confronted by the child’s father, and was last seen running on Phoenix Drive toward Hamilton Avenue, police said.

The suspect is in his 30s and was wearing a light-colored zip-up hooded sweatshirt, jeans and had a goatee without a mustache.

Anyone with information or possible video footage of the man is asked to call police dispatch at (408) 866-2101.

A prowler caught on camera in Campbell.

