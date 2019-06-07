UNION CITY (CBS SF) — A tentative agreement was reached Friday between teachers and the New Haven Unified School District to end a strike in Union City that has lasted 14 days, both sides said.

As of about 8 p.m., the two sides had announced the agreement and said teachers could return to their classrooms as early as Monday if they ratify the pact.

The pact gives unionized teachers roughly a 1.5 percent salary increase and a 2.5 percent bonus this school year. Next year, teachers will get a 3 percent salary increase, John Mattos, the school district’s spokesman said.

Teachers could get another 1 percent pay increase if school district revenue is higher than expected, Mattos said.

Both sides said teachers who are set to retire have the option of earning credit for teaching the entire year.

Mattos said, “We’re really happy with the agreement.”

Mattos said the school board also has to approve it, but teachers could be back in school Monday ahead of a school board decision.

Next week is the last week of the school year.

Officials with the union, the New Haven Teachers Association, said they also are pleased with the agreement.

Joe Ku’e Angeles, president of the teachers’ union said in a statement, “It is the courage and determination of NHTA members on the picket lines and the thousands of supportive parents and community members that finally resulted in this tentative contract agreement.”

Union members are scheduled to meet and vote on the agreement early Sunday afternoon. Union officials said members must be present to vote.

Both sides spent almost 200 hours bargaining, according to district officials. The pending agreement is expected to cost the school district $10.5 million over three years.

