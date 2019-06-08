MARTINEZ (CBS SF) – A woman was found in critical condition late Thursday night in Martinez after a vehicle struck her in a hit-and-run collision, police said.

Officers said they heard a crash in the 2500 block of Alhambra Avenue at 11:43 p.m. When officers arrived, they found a 55-year-old woman semi-conscious in the street. Police did not release her identity.

Police said she was transported to a trauma center for treatment.

Officers determined the woman had been struck while she was crossing the road. They searched the area, but did not find any suspects or witnesses.

Investigators are reviewing surveillance footage for possible leads.

Anyone with information about the hit-and-run is asked to contact the Martinez Police Department at (925) 372-3440.

