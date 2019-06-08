SAN FRANCISCO (AP/CBS) — Pacific Gas & Electric has cut power to about 1,600 customers in Northern California to reduce risk of wildfires amid windy, dry and warming weather conditions that have raised red flag warnings.

The utility says it turned off electricity Saturday morning in portions of Napa, Solano and Yolo counties.

The shutoff is expected to last at least until noon.

Customers in Napa, Lake Berryessa, Suisun City, Vacaville, Winters and Davis may be impacted.

PG&E is under enormous pressure after downed power lines and other equipment have been blamed for previous devastating fires.

“We have to inspect the lines, make sure there’s no damage on the lines – repair any damage if there’s a tree on the line, remove the tree – if there’s a broken pole or broken cross arms we have to make those repairs before we re-energize the line and that’s all after the severe weather has passed,” said PG&E spokesperson Deanna Contreras.

In Napa County, charging stations were set up at volunteer stations where residents without power can charge cell phones or other devices. The stations were located at 1193 Capell Valley Road, and 1345 Wooden Valley Cross Road.

Meanwhile, PG&E also may cut power to 30,000 customers in Butte, Yuba, Nevada, El Dorado and Placer counties between 9 p.m. Saturday and 10 a.m. Sunday morning.

The National Weather Service is reporting strong winds, including gusts to 50 mph (80 kph) north of Sonoma.

A wildfire that broke out Friday in Stanislaus County grew to 600 acres (243 hectares) but Cal Fire says it’s 75 percent contained.

