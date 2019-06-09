  • KPIX 5On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    8:00 PMThe 73rd Annual Tony Awards
    11:00 PMKPIX 5 News @ 11pm Sunday
    11:35 PMGame Day
    12:00 AMJoel Osteen
    12:30 AMMadam Secretary
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Antioch, Search, Small plane, Small plane crash

ANTIOCH (CBS SF) — Emergency crews are on the scene Sunday evening where witnesses said a small plane crashed into the San Joaquin River near downtown Antioch, a spokesman from the Contra Costa County Fire Protection District said.

Fire district Spokesman Steve Hill said a witness in downtown Antioch called authorities about 5:33 p.m. Sunday saying they saw a plane go into the water nearby. The fire district has divers in the water in that area now, Hill said, and they have found some luggage and aviation charts.

No traces of the plane or passengers had been discovered by 7 p.m. Sunday. No other information was immediately available.

© Copyright 2018 CBS Broadcasting Inc. and Bay City News Service. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s