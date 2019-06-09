BRENTWOOD (CBS SF) — The driver in a morning crash in Brentwood that left a passenger dead was arrested for suspicion of felony DUI, according to the Contra Costa office of the California Highway Patrol.

The CHP was contacted at 5:12 a.m. and determined that a Nissan Sentra had veered off the road and struck a utility pole.

A 23-year-old Vallejo woman who was a passenger was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver, Joseph John Martinez, 25, of Vallejo, was taken to John Muir Medical Center with minor injuries.

Crash in Brentwood area this morning kills passenger & the Driver was arrested for FELONY DUI. At about 5:12am today, CHP received a call of a solo vehicle collision on Lone Tree Way, east of Adams Lane. Full press release; https://t.co/pfKtVMAjYF pic.twitter.com/xGt0KgQWJk — CHP – Contra Costa (@320PIO) June 9, 2019

“In the initial investigation, it appears the male driver of the Nissan crossed over the solid double yellow lines and then veered back across the lane and drove the Nissan off the roadway to the right shoulder area where he crashed into a large utility pole, causing major damage, and killing his female girlfriend passenger,” CHP Contra Costa said in an advisory.

The CHP is investigating the crash and asks anyone who witnessed it or the events leading up to it to contact the agency at (925) 646-4980.

