UNION CITY (CBS SF) — Teachers with the New Haven Unified School District on Sunday ratified the latest contract offered by the district, ending a 14-day strike.

The teachers’ union announced the ratification of the new agreement Sunday evening on the New Haven Teachers Association Twitter account. 60 percent of teachers voted in favor of the new agreement.

The vote was:

YES: 302 votes, 60%

Teachers had been considering the latest offer from the district since late last week.

On Thursday, the district offered what it called its “last, best and final offer” to the New Haven Teachers Association.

The offer is composed of two options, both of which would cost about $10.5 million over three years “and would increase the amount of (budget) cuts required in 2020 and 2021,” according to a news release sent out by the district.

One of the district’s offers gives teachers a 3 percent raise for the 2018-2019 school year that’s retroactive to January and a one-time 3 percent salary hike next year.

The other offer would give them a one-time 4.5 percent pay increase for the 2018-2019 school year and an ongoing 3 percent raise starting in July.

The second offer would also provide for another ongoing pay hike of up to 1 percent if the district can find up to $2 million in additional revenue.

The district’s initial offer was a 1 percent raise and a 3 percent one-time payment, along with an additional rise of up to 2 percent if the district could find an additional $2 million.

The teachers union originally asked for a 10 percent raise over two years but have made adjustments to that offer, and on Thursday proposed a 6 percent ongoing increase over two years, a possible pay hike of up to 1 percent if the district can find $2 million, restored salary to the striking teachers—who aren’t getting paid while they’re on the picket lines—and the opportunity for retiring teachers who went on strike to earn a full-year credit towards retirement.

Union leadership shared the district’s latest offer with their members Thursday evening and teachers met on the picket lines Friday. Discussion of the offer continued into the weekend, culminating with Sunday’s vote to ratify the agreement.